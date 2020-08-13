14-year-old boy shot in leg in the Bronx: police

Scene after a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the Bronx around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2020, according to police. He is expected to survive, police said.

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Police are investigating after a teen was shot early Thursday in the Bronx, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said the 14-year-old boy was wounded around 4 a.m. on Tiebout Avenue, near East 181st Street, in the Fordham Heights section of the borough.

The boy was shot in the leg, police said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital with what officials described as non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no immediate arrests. Police did not release any information on potential suspects.

