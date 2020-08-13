14-year-old boy shot in leg in the Bronx: police

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Police are investigating after a teen was shot early Thursday in the Bronx, according to the NYPD.
Authorities said the 14-year-old boy was wounded around 4 a.m. on Tiebout Avenue, near East 181st Street, in the Fordham Heights section of the borough.
The boy was shot in the leg, police said.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital with what officials described as non-life-threatening injuries.
There were no immediate arrests. Police did not release any information on potential suspects.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).