13-year-old girl shot in the Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A 13-year-old girl was shot in the Soundview section of the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

She was outside when she heard gunshots around 2 p.m. and ran into a New York City Housing Authority building on Seward Avenue building, officials said. Once she was inside, she realized she’d been shot in the left knee.

The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. She is not likely to die.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a description of the shooter.

