13-year-old girl shot in the Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A 13-year-old girl was shot in the Soundview section of the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
She was outside when she heard gunshots around 2 p.m. and ran into a New York City Housing Authority building on Seward Avenue building, officials said. Once she was inside, she realized she’d been shot in the left knee.
The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. She is not likely to die.
No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a description of the shooter.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).