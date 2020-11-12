12-year-old Bronx boy found safe by sister after going missing: police

THE BRONX — Police said a 12-year-old Bronx boy has been found and is safe after being reported missing Thursday afternoon.

Early Friday police said the boy was found by his sister in a baseball field near the Throggs Neck Houses NYCHA complex.

The NYPD originally said Thursday the boy was last seen leaving his Dewey Avenue residence at 12:15 p.m.

