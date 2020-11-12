12-year-old Bronx boy found safe by sister after going missing: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

THE BRONX — Police said a 12-year-old Bronx boy has been found and is safe after being reported missing Thursday afternoon.

Early Friday police said the boy was found by his sister in a baseball field near the Throggs Neck Houses NYCHA complex.

The NYPD originally said Thursday the boy was last seen leaving his Dewey Avenue residence at 12:15 p.m.