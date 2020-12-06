1 of 2 US marshals wounded in Bronx shootout released from hospital

Bronx

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Large police presence in Wakefield section of Bronx

Large police presence and multiple ambulances seen on Ely Avenue in the Wakefield section of the Bronx early Friday morning, Dec. 4, 2020.

THE BRONX — One of the two deputy U.S. marshals wounded in a gunfight with a fugitive in New York City has been released from the hospital, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service says the officer was released from the hospital on Saturday, the day after the confrontation with fugitive Andre Sterling. He said the second officer wounded in the shootout is in good condition but will remain hospitalized for a few more days.

Sterling was killed in the gunfight Friday morning in the Bronx. He was wanted for the Nov. 20 shooting of a trooper during a traffic stop in Hyannis, Massachusetts

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx nursing home has vaccinated 84% of residents, 77% of staff

Follow up Friday returns! Here's how Monica made it happen this week!

Breast cancer survivor, Bronx mom of 5 needs home repairs

Search for Brooklyn murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers: police

How much money will you get from the new stimulus deal?

House plans to pass $1.9T relief bill

More Bronx

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn