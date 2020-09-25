1-month-old boy dead in the Bronx: police

Bronx

File photo of police tape at a scene.

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — A 1-month-old boy died in the Bronx on Friday evening, police said.

Police received a call of an unconscious infant in the Morrisania section of the Bronx at 6:15 p.m. They arrived at the child’s apartment on Findlay Avenue to confer with FDNY personnel, who were administering CPR to the baby, identified by police as Sakhem Martinez.

He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A medical examiner will determine the cause of death. No arrests have been made, an investigation is ongoing.

