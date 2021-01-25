Bronx man saved from deportation after public outcry amid Biden’s moratorium

NEW YORK — ICE canceled the deportation of a 27-year-old Bronx man Monday morning following public outcry over his removal from the United States despite a 100-day federal moratorium on such actions.

Javier Castillo Maradiaga was in Louisiana, en route to Honduras, when his deportation flight was canceled, according to UN Local. An ICE official told PIX11 News that Castillo Maradiaga will not be removed from the U.S. on Monday, and added that the agency is in full compliance with President Joe Biden’s moratorium order.

Castillo Maradiaga has lived in the country for 20 years and is eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. He was detained by ICE 14 months ago.

Castillo Maradiaga’s family organized a rally Sunday, hoping to bring attention to his case because while ICE claimed he wouldn’t be deported, his attorneys were still being told his deportation could happen as soon as 2 a.m. Monday.

His mother, sister and cousin pleaded for their loved one to not be deported.

“We work, we pay taxes and it’s not fair that my brother, but sometimes yours or your mother, father, end up in these cages,” his sister said. “The judicial system failed my brother.”

Newly elected Rep. Ritchie Torres sent a letter to ICE about Castillo Maradiaga. Torres said he’s concerned some in ICE may have gone rogue and may be ignoring President Biden’s order.

“ICE is intent on deporting him in clear violation of President Biden’s moratorium order,” Torres said. “Even though Joe Biden is the president, I worry ICE is more loyal to Donald Trump than Joe Biden.”

