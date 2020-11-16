Bronx fight club the latest in a string of concerning illegal parties

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Officials are pleading with the community to end reckless behavior seen at illegal parties in New York City, as cases rise amid fears — and a likely reality — of a new wave of COVID-19.

One of the most recent was a “fight club” party called the “Rumble in the Bronx,” where about 200 people were in attendance.

City and state officials have repeatedly urged residents to avoid large gatherings and follow social distancing rules as the number of coronavirus cases surges across the region.

But along with concerns that these illegal parties can become super-spreader events, officials are seeing other criminal activity, like gun possession and substance use.

Ten people were charged with multiple crimes related to violating coronavirus restrictions, illegal combat, liquor laws, and firearms offenses, officials said.

The party was in Councilman Raphael Salamanca’s district. He said gatherings like this one aren’t just irresponsible, but are the reason “we will never get rid of COVID” and why “the city and state are going to come and put the city back on pause.”