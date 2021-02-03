‘Bridgerton’ composer Kris Bowers talks rich family history

NEW YORK — An accomplished pianist and composer by age 30, Kris Bowers is the man behind the music behind hit movies and TV shows including Netflix’s “Bridgerton.”

For his latest creative project, Bowers explored his family’s legacy in a new short documentary called “A Concerto is a Conversation.”

The documentary was co-directed by Bowers and executive produced by Ava Duvernay.

“We’re a family that knows our history,” Bowers told PIX11 News in an interview.

In the film, Bowers sits down for a conversation with his 91-year-old grandfather shortly after his grandfather was diagnosed with cancer.

His grandfather, Horace Bowers, left the Jim Crow South as a young man. He joined the Great Migration, settling in Los Angeles.

“He would always kind of tell me how, just because this is Los Angeles, don’t think that racism doesn’t exist,” Kris Bowers explained.

After facing discrimination and having doors closed in his face, Horace Bowers began conducting business by phone and mail. He eventually came to own several local businesses on Central Avenue in South L.A.

Kris Bowers believes his grandfather’s sacrifices helped create opportunities for him.