Breonna Taylor’s mother talks about her daughter’s life and legacy

NEW YORK — While her name has become an international cry for justice and police reform, Breonna Taylor’s mother knew the 26-year-old simply as Bre.

“At seven years old you knew she was going to be something,” Tamika Palmer told PIX11 News in a one-on-one interview. “She was an amazing daughter.

Seven months after Taylor’s death, Palmer is still dealing with a mix of emotions.

“I’m so angry some days I can’t see,” she said.

Taylor was an emergency room EMT as coronavirus was beginning to emerge.

“It didn’t bother her, she was going to work,” Palmer said.

On March 13, 2020, Taylor was inside her Louisville apartment with boyfriend Kenneth Walker when she was shot and killed during a police raid.

Walker told CBS News earlier this week officers never identified themselves that night.

Palmer was disappointed but not surprised that no police officers faced criminal charges in connection with her daughter’s death.

“I wasn’t surprised, because I never had faith in Daniel Cameron.”

Palmer’s new mission is encouraging people to vote. Saturday Palmer will host a “get out the vote” rally along with Until Freedom at 2 p.m. outside the Trump International Hotel.