Book giveaway comes to New York City public housing

NEW YORK — Children across New York City, especially children too young for school and those living in poverty, have had very limited access to books throughout the pandemic.

With coronavirus cases rising and winter weather settling in, children are facing months of confinement at home. There is an antidote: LINC is bringing books, providing virtual early literacy programs, and support to parents in Northern Manhattan, NW Bronx, & the North Shore of Staten Island.

Books provide comfort and family-bonding experiences that will last a lifetime. LINC provides programming to both children and parents, supporting kids at a critical time in their development.

LINC’s Giving Tuesday #TacoBoutBooks Campaign will raise resources and awareness about early literacy during COVID. Reading is essential, providing comfort and security during uncertain times.

Families do not have to register in advance to participate.

Joined by a mascot dragon, LINC staff will kick off the campaign by distributing books and packets of program materials at these sites:

Date: Monday, November 23

Time: 1:30 pm-3:00 pm

Location: NYCHA Dyckman Houses, Friends of Crown Heights Daycare Center Marble Hill Community Center

3732 10th Avenue (inside complex, enter from 10th Ave)

Location: Monday, November 23

Time: 3:30 pm-5:00 pm

NYCHA Marble Hill Houses 5365 Broadway, Bronx, NY 10463 New York, NY 10034

PLEASE NOTE: ALL BOOK DISTRIBUTIONS WILL BE CONDUCTED ACCORDING TO NYC DEPT. OF HEALTH PROTOCOLS. BOOKS WILL BE DISTRIBUTED ONLY TO THOSE WHO ARE IN COMPLIANCE, WEARING MASKS AND OBSERVING SOCIAL DISTANCING.