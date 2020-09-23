Child’s body found off Randall’s Island believed to be boy who fell into Harlem River: police

RANDALL’S ISLAND, N.Y. — Police said early Wednesday that the body of a child found near Randall’s Island Tuesday morning is believed to be a boy who fell into the Harlem River over the weekend.

According to the NYPD, cops found the body of 4-year-old Brendan Mitchell around 11:30 a.m., three days after he is believed to have disappeared into the waters off Randall’s Island on Saturday.

Authorities responded to the Randall’s Island Ferry dock Tuesday after someone saw a body floating in the water near the dock, police said.

The NYPD Harbor Unit recovered the unconscious body of the boy and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Authorities had been searching the waters off Randall’s Island since Saturday, when a boy climbing a tree at Field 7, near the RFK Bridge, fell into the water around 2:30 p.m., officials said.

The boy was on Randall’s Island for his brother’s soccer practice when he wandered away.

Adults who were at the soccer practice jumped in the water after the child, but could not reach him. He was last seen being pulled by the swift current toward the RFK Bridge.

Members of several agencies, including the NYPD, FDNY and the tri-state division of the U.S. Coast Guard searched the waters for hours over the weekend and into the week.

Police originally said the boy who fell into the water was 5 years old.

