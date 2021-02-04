Bodega, taxi advocate Fernando Mateo joins NYC mayoral race: ‘New York will be safe again’

New York Elections

by: Veronica Rosario

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Fernando Mateo has been fighting for livery cab drivers and bodega owners. Now, he wants to fight for all New Yorkers.

Mateo is the latest person to step into the race for New York City mayor, kicking off his run on Dykeman Street in the Inwood section of Manhattan.

Mateo, who acknowledged he is not a politician, said the city does not need someone with political experience, but rather someone with “common sense experience.”

“Someone that knows how to manage, someone that knows how to lead, and I’m a leader, and I can do it,” Mateo told PIX11.

According to Mateo, crime is what is driving people away from the city and said the economy “in in shambles.”

The advocate said the city needs someone who has experienced what New Yorkers experiences and said politicians “live in a bubble.”

Unlike many of the other candidates for mayor, Mateo is running as a Republican.

When asked if he thinks he has a chance for mayor, being that New York City is a heavily democratic city, Mateo said he considers himself an “urban Republican” and said it’s not about politics.

“It’s about what the person can do,” he said.

With crime a major topic, he said he has not decided if he would keep Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, but said he wants leaders who understand what the communities are going through.

“New York will be safe again,” he said.

