BLM NY co-founder among 11 arrested after anti-Trump protesters clash with NYPD in Manhattan

CHELSEA, Manhattan — Anti-Trump demonstrators gathered at Madison Square Park in Manhattan on Sunday to confront pro-Trump caravans, leading to 11 arrests after protesters clashed with police two days before Election Day.

Hawk Newsome, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter New York Chapter, was among those arrested near West 24th Street and 10th Avenue, an NYPD spokesman said.

As of just before 8 p.m., police had issued summonses to five protesters and released them, officials said. Four protesters were issued desk appearance tickets and released.

Police assigned to the NYPD Strategic Response Group unit encountered a large number of protesters in the vicinity of West 24 Street and 10 Avenue. A total of 11 protesters refused to comply with lawful orders to disperse and were subsequently taken into custody, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Those arrested were taken to the precinct for processing and face charges including resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, disorderly conduct and pedestrian on the roadway, police said.

No uniformed officers were injured while affecting lawful arrests, according to authorities.

Kevin Hagen/AP Police make an arrest during an antifascist march Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).

