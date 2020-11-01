BLM NY co-founder among 11 arrested after anti-Trump protesters clash with NYPD in Manhattan

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • New York Protest
    Police push back the crowd during an antifascist march Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
  • ProtestArrestManhattan
    Police arrested 11 protesters in Manhattan on Sunday. (datainput/Twitter)
  • New York Protest
    Activists march along 23rd Street in New York, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
  • New York Protest
    Police make an arrest during an antifascist march Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
  • New York Protest
    Police make an arrest during an antifascist march Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CHELSEA, Manhattan — Anti-Trump demonstrators gathered at Madison Square Park in Manhattan on Sunday to confront pro-Trump caravans, leading to 11 arrests after protesters clashed with police two days before Election Day.

Hawk Newsome, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter New York Chapter, was among those arrested near West 24th Street and 10th Avenue, an NYPD spokesman said.

As of just before 8 p.m., police had issued summonses to five protesters and released them, officials said. Four protesters were issued desk appearance tickets and released.

Police assigned to the NYPD Strategic Response Group unit encountered a large number of protesters in the vicinity of West 24 Street and 10 Avenue. A total of 11 protesters refused to comply with lawful orders to disperse and were subsequently taken into custody, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Those arrested were taken to the precinct for processing and face charges including resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, disorderly conduct and pedestrian on the roadway, police said.

No uniformed officers were injured while affecting lawful arrests, according to authorities.

New York Protest
Police make an arrest during an antifascist march Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter