Black Friday’s big despite the pandemic with a jump in online sales

HERALD SQUARE, Manhattan — In spite of the pandemic and the economic crisis that it’s caused, Black Friday 2020 is well on course to still be the biggest shopping day of the year.

However, thanks in part to health concerns, this year’s Black Friday sales online have seen significant increases over previous years. It’s resulted in at least one new proposal designed to promote small businesses financially with every click on an online streaming service.

On Friday afternoon, the crowds outside of Macy’s flagship store here, the largest department store in the world, were bustling, but not packed.

“It’s really crowded in there, on this side of Macy’s,” said shopper Joselina Rodriguez, pointing to the first floor, on the massive building’s east side. “But in comparison to the previous years, it’s not the same.”

Shopper Fatima Asi described the scene inside similarly.

“It’s very helpful,” she said, “because you get what you want very easily, and then you get out of the door.”

The situation was similar at some nearby big name box stores, according to a shopper who gave only his first name, Mario. He’d just purchased an iPad and a blender.

“It was the best Black Friday ever,” he said. “It wasn’t crowded at all, so it was great for me.”

There was actually just one obvious exception to crowds being smaller. From Manhattan’s Union Square, to Union City, New Jersey, lines were long, and shoppers were mostly masked, if not physically distanced. They were all waiting to try and buy the new Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console.

However, the message was the same at every store, including at the Best Buy in Atlantic Center, in Brooklyn. There, before 10 a.m., an employee came out to tell people waiting in an hours-long line that they were sold out of the riotously popular PS5, as well as X-Boxes, a popular alternative.

The online demand for the gaming devices was at least as strong. The same can be said for everything else purchased online.

Online sales during this pandemic year are up 33 percent, to $189 billion, according to Adobe Analytics. It also reports that online shopping on Thanksgiving Day alone was $5.1 billion — up 21.5% from a year ago.

But shopping online means that less shopping is happening at small businesses, typically, said Harmony Hemmings-Pallay, who manages the Moshood boutique in Bedford-Stuyvesant Brooklyn.

She said she’d prefer that small businesses like hers would be better off “not having to worry about taxes,” and could instead make “dollars that people can keep for themselves.”

She is a supporter of a proposal unveiled on Black Friday by Brooklyn Borough Pres. Eric Adams. It asks the city to suspend its 4.5 percent sales tax during the holiday shopping season, and calls on New York State to create a new tax on online services like streaming and cloud downloads.

“If you download a movie you don’t pay taxes” on it, Adams said. But if watch that movie at a theater, he said, “you pay a tax on the ticket.”

He said that his proposal was meant to reverse a practice that’s bad for New York’s small businesses. Right now, said the borough president, “we incentivize people to not buy locally.”

For some proprietors — even small businesses — they preferred people use the web.

“I’d rather people shop online, it’s safer,” said Nicole Panettieri, owner of the Brass Owl Boutique in Astoria.