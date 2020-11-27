Black Friday shoppers line up in NY, NJ to snag new PlayStation 5

black friday lines

Black Friday shoppers line up at a GameStop in Union City, New Jersey on Nov. 27, 2020.

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan — It’s Black Friday, and even a pandemic won’t stop some shoppers from lining up outside of stores to get the best deals this holiday season.

Folks hoping to get their hands on the new PlayStation 5 lined up for hours outside of GameStop stores in Union Square, Manhattan and Union City, New Jersey. Some were waiting in line as early as 4:30 a.m.

The video game chain is only selling the gaming console in stores, not online.

Black Friday will look a bit different than what we’re used to, as stores across the country have scaled back their capacity limits and put new safety protocols in place to keep shoppers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

