Bike lane projects reviewed on some NYC bridges

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — Cyclists are on the move around New York.

The city is tracking a dramatic increase in the number of people using that mode of transportation.

Some big projects are gaining traction.

NYC Councilmembers Jimmy Van Bramer and Ben Kallos represent districts connected by the Queensboro Bridge. The plan to create a bike path on the outer roadway has been talked about for years.

They say they will fund the project and plan to meet soon with the commissioner and team at the NYC Department of Transportation.

The largest project would be on the Brooklyn Bridge. New York City Council and the Van Alen institute, a New York based design center that promotes equitable cities, held the Reimagining Brooklyn Bridge design competition.

The winner is the Brooklyn Bridge Forest. The designers propose a larger promenade, micro forests, and a dedicated bike path on the roadway.

City transportation officials are reviewing plans for the Brooklyn Bridge.