Big jackpots mean high hopes for New Yorkers

NEW YORK — Lottery dreamers are crossing their fingers, toes, and anything else you can think of Monday night: the Mega Millions jackpot is nearing a half-billion dollars, and that’s just the first jackpot sending lottery lovers to scoop up their tickets this week — the Powerball isn’t far behind.

Michael Clark has worked at Willamsburg bodegas for years.

But he said the two massive jackpots coupled with optimism about the new year have led to people buying more lottery tickets than ever.

“If people play one ticket or two tickets right now, they are playing like $10 ticket each, $20 ticket each,” Clark said. “Some people, I know my customers, they are playing $100 some of them.”

The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $447 million: the 10th largest in the game’s history.

The Powerball jackpot is right behind it, valued at $410 million.

Despite the pandemic, Clark said people have been lining up to get tickets for the drawings.

“After 3 o’clock, after lunch time, it’s a line. People are coming in the lines, people are playing $10,” he said. “I’ve never seen that before.”

But with the pandemic still on the front of everyone’s mind, it seems that people are willing to be a little more generous with their winnings this year.

“I feel that once we hit that number, we’ll be very good,” one player told PIX 11 news. And when asked what he would do with the money, the man said, “Put it for charity.”

The pandemic is even on the mind of lotto players, Clark said.

“One guy came in and said ‘If I win, I will donate to New York City to get the coronavirus vaccine everywhere,'” he said.

The Mega Millions drawing takes place Tuesday, while Powerball numbers will be drawn Wednesday night.