Biden will visit Ground Zero ceremony Friday before traveling to Shanksville, PA

LOWER MANHATTAN — Vice President Joe Biden will attend the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s anniversary ceremony in New York before his previously announced trip to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, his campaign announced Thursday night.

Biden and his wife Jill will attend the ceremony at Ground Zero Friday morning, along with Mayor Bill de Blasio and Vice President Pence and his wife, Karen. They join a group of only family members allowed at this year’s pared-down event.

Instead of the traditional reading of the names, they’ve been recorded and will be broadcast throughout the plaza and online, including by PIX11.

Because of a split over how to hold observances in a time of social distancing, there will be dueling ceremonies Friday — one at the 9/11 memorial plaza, and one at a corner nearby in Lower Manhattan.

Later, Pence is expected to speak at the Tunnel to Towers event at Church Street and Liberty Street, where a live reading of the names is expected to be held.

President Donald Trump is speaking at a ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania, where Democratic challenger Biden intends to pay respects later in the day.