Bargain chain Century 21 Stores to relaunch in 2021

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: The Century 21 department store stands in lower Manhattan on September 10, 2020 in New York City. Following other prominent businesses that depend on in-store shoppers and tourists, Century 21 has announced that it has filed for bankruptcy Thursday and said it will shut down its business. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — “Never count out a New Yorker.” Century 21 is making a comeback!

In response to the support of loyal shoppers across New York and around the world, Century 21 Stores announced they will relaunch their brand in 2021.

Though specifics on where stores would be located and when reopening would begin are still being finalized, the plan’s main goal is “to bring shopping joy to Century 21’s faithful local customers while introducing that very same excitement to new fans across the globe,” the company said in a press release.

“The Gindis, the family behind the icon, have always held true to the foundation upon which Century 21 was built: to deliver outstanding value to consumers. Following the bankruptcy, the Gindi family bought back the intellectual property of the Century 21 brand, ensuring that Century 21 Stores will continue to be a family-run business with a name synonymous with value and luxury,” the press release said.

Further details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Century 21 Stores, a destination for bargain hunters looking for fat deals on designer dresses and shoes for nearly 60 years, announced in September it was shutting down.

Century 21 joined more than two dozen retailers who have filed for bankruptcy since the pandemic which forced non-essential stores to temporarily close.

Associated Press contributed to this report.