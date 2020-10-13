Babysitter charged with abandoning 8-month-old in CT trash bin

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Connecticut woman charged with abandoning an 8-month-old girl in a trash bin is set to appear in court.

The girl was found alive with burns on her body in a bin outside a New Haven apartment complex Monday and is reported in stable condition at at local hospital.

Police arrested 24-year-old Andiana Velez, of Hamden, who they believed was the girl’s babysitter.

Velez is scheduled to be arraigned in court Tuesday on charges of risk of injury to a child, assault and reckless endangerment.

Police say the assault charge is related to an attack on the baby’s mother and it’s not clear who caused the baby’s burn injuries.

Velez was detained on $250,000 bail. It was not clear if she has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

