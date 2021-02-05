Avoiding the ‘Super Bowl spread’ amid pandemic

NEW YORK — The rules of the game are different for fans and businesses this year ahead of the Super Bowl Sunday night.

Restaurants and bars have to follow a curfew and limits to the size of groups in New York. In the city, there’s only outdoor dining permitted.

At a media briefing Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the 10 p.m. closing time will not change.

“The curfew is because there’s drinking later on and more gatherings. You can’t drink and wear a mask,” he said.

Cuomo was asked about moving up the reopening on indoor dining in the city. He said they would be looking at the data and facts to consider allowing it possibly on Friday, Feb. 12. It is set to begin at 25% in the boroughs on Valentine’s Day.

Restaurants are using social media to encourage delivery and carry out this weekend. At Empanology which calls The Bronx Brewery home, special deals have been created and all season they’ve hosted a socially-distanced tailgate experience before the games.