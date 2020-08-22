At least 8 people shot in NYC Saturday morning, police say

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — At least eight people were shot early Saturday morning, police said, as gun violence continues to plague New York City.

There were seven shootings that left eight people injured between midnight and about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, an NYPD spokesperson said.

At least one person was fatally shot in the Bronx, according to police.

Officers who were called to East 152 Street in Melrose around 5:20 a.m. found 25-year-old Priscilla Vasquez with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The shootings are the latest in a months-long uptick in gun violence in New York City.

Shooting incidents are up more than 82% so far this year compared to the same time period in 2019, according to NYPD data.

On Friday, 13 people were injured in nine shootings citywide, according to police.

In Coney Island, an Uber driver was shot by a man on a bicycle around 10:45 p.m., police said. He was taken to a hospital and expected to survive.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

