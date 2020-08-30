At least 18 shot as weekend violence continues to plague NYC, NYPD says

Police investigate a shooting near East 167th Street and Boston Road in the Bronx on Aug. 29, 2020.

NEW YORK CITY — At least 18 people were shot in New York City this weekend, police said, as the NYPD and elected officials continue to grapple with how to stem a spike in gun violence.

Shootings are up more than 87% so far this year compared to the same time period in 2019, according to NYPD data.

Six people were injured in five shootings citywide on Friday and 11 people were injured in 10 shootings on Saturday, police said.

There was at least one additional shooting early Sunday morning, which claimed the life of a 25-year-old man in Canarsie, Brooklyn, according to police.

The spike in shootings continues despite a city initiative launched in July that aimed to curb gun violence by stepping up community outreach and police presence in highly impacted neighborhoods.

Other elected officials and community leaders, meanwhile, continue to hold weekend rallies against gun violence.

On Sunday, elected officials in Brooklyn led a “Stop the Violence” march.

Rep. Yvette Clarke, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie, state Assemb. Diana Richardson, and City Councilman Dr. Mathieu Eugene gathered with community leaders and activists at 2 p.m. near Empire Boulevard and Flatbush Avenue to demand peace and and end to gun violence.