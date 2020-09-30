As indoor dining returns, de Blasio says he’s sticking with outdoor dining for ‘foreseeable future’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — New Yorkers took seats inside city restaurants Wednesday for the first time in months, but Mayor Bill de Blasio said he would stick with outdoor dining while the weather permits.

Restaurant capacity is limited at 25 percent for indoor dining as of Wednesday. Throughout the rest of the state, restaurants have been allowed to seat diners indoors at 50 percent capacity.

“What I’m going to do, for sure, in the coming days is continue, as I have, to enjoy outdoor dining first while the weather’s still good,” de Blasio said “My outdoor dining experiences have been amazing. I’m going to keep doing that for the foreseeable future.”

De Blasio does plan to shift indoors when colder weather returns.

Cold weather is a major concern for restaurants, which have moved warily into fall, hoping their slow recovery persists despite the new challenge of chilly weather and a pandemic that’s expected to claim even more lives.

Nearly 100,000 U.S. restaurants have shut their doors since the pandemic began, the National Restaurant Association said. Employment rose in the last four months, but there are still 2.5 million fewer restaurant workers than there were in February.

“So, important thing – and I’d say to all New Yorkers, if you have the resources, please get out there and support our restaurant industry today, whether it’s outdoor or indoor, get out there and support our restaurant industry,” de Blasio said.