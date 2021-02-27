Artists and activists honor Black history in NYC

February is the month that celebrates Black history.

The stories, struggles and triumphs are honored in many ways throughout the month and the year in New York City.

Rey Rosa created the art displayed in the windows at Macy’s this month. The pieces were influenced by his life growing up in the Bronx and as a street artist.

“As an abstract impressionist, I want the viewer to go where they want to go. For me there an inspiration to jumping above,” he said.

Michael Anthony Pegues, who grew up in Brooklyn, is also featured in the installations.

The windows take about two months to design. The art will be donated to several charities.

Landmarks throughout the city are a permanent tribute to black history. The City of New York officially designated the status to 227 Duffield Street in Brooklyn in February.

It dates back to the mid-1800s when abolitionists lived there and people gathered to fight slavery. It was a stop on the underground railroad.

The street is also known as “Abolitionist Place.” Before supporters stepped up the fight, it was going to be demolished. Now, the story has to be told.

Imani Henry is working to raise money and design a heritage center.

“I want to be clear. That’s another part of the struggle that we are not going to give up on,” he said.

That theme ensures through the centuries as the stories are told and shared in many ways.