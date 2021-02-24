Artist inspired by George Floyd brings message of diversity to seaport

NEW YORK — Kareem Fletcher knows a thing or two about perseverance.

For the past decade, the renowned mural artist has worked with youth in foster care and juvenile detention programs in the Miami-Dade area, providing them an outlet to heal with art therapy.

“You know it’s about being able to express yourself as a person and to know that you do matter,” Fletcher told PIX11 News Wednesday.

And it’s art that helped him through a recent battle with bladder cancer, an obstacle he overcame last summer, just as social justice movements across the country got underway following the death of George Floyd.

“His death really helped me, it inspired me to come out with my personal complications that I was having as far as feeling neglected, feeling a little bit of depression,” he recalled.

With a stroke of a brush, he brought light to what was a dark moment, memorializing Floyd in a mural that came together in Bryant Park.

It’s where he used the handprints of demonstrators to create a work of unity.

“The power that we have in our hands is really what brings the entire idea together,” he said.

It’s that message that inspired Fletcher’s latest work now on display at the South Street Seaport. It’s called “The Hands of Inspiration.”

This time around faces are incorporated in the hands, creating a mosaic of sorts which further drives the message of diversity.

“As people we come together with those hands you know, we could do so much when we join together,” Fletcher explained.

The Hands of Inspiration will be on display at 193 Front Street through April 30.