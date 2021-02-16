Appeals court OKs release of NYPD discipline records

An NYPD officer in uniform on June 29, 2017.

NEW YORK CITY — A federal appeals court ruled many New York City police discipline records can be made public over the objections of unions.

The ruling Tuesday by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a decision last year by Judge Katherine Polk Failla.

Unions had opposed a new state transparency law on the grounds that it would unfairly taint the reputations of police officers, endangering them and affecting their future employment.

But the 2nd Circuit agreed with the lower-court judge, finding no evidence that job prospects for officers were harmed in numerous other states where similar records are available publicly.

Messages seeking comment were sent to lawyers in the case.

