AOC: ‘I am a survivor of sexual assault,’ those who want to forget Jan. 6 are using abusive tactics

NEW YORK — In an Instagram Live broadcast that captivated social media users in Washington and far beyond, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recounted her experience inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 as she feared for her life, while also announcing that she is a survivor of sexual assault.

“I’m a survivor of sexual assault, and I haven’t told many people that in my life,” she said. “But when we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other.”

In the video stream, the New York congresswoman said those who say it’s time to get over last month’s Capitol insurrection are acting like abusers.

“These folks who tell us to move on, that it’s not a big deal, that we should forget what’s happened, or even telling us to apologize, these are the same tactics of abusers.

And to those who wish to paper over their misdeeds by rushing us to all “move on” – we can move on when the individuals responsible are held to account. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 2, 2021

A teary-eyed congresswoman on Monday recounted hiding in her office bathroom as a man repeatedly yelled “Where is she?” during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and also revealed a sexual assault in her past as she talked about trauma.

Ocasio-Cortez said the atmosphere around the Capitol and Washington had started to feel more tense and volatile in the days before the insurrection.

On that day, she said she was in her office when she heard repeated bangs on the door, like someone was trying to get in. Her legislative director told her to hide, and she went into the bathroom.

That was when she heard a man yelling and trying to find her. “I have never been quieter in my life,” she said.

She came out shortly after when her legislative director told her to, and saw a Capitol police officer in the office. She said the officer told them to go to another building, but didn’t say specifically where or escort them, leaving her feeling unsafe.

“You don’t know if that person was actually trying to protect you or not,” she said.

In a previous Instagram Live stream, Ocasio-Cortez said she and other elected officials “narrowly escaped death” when a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed into the U.S. Capitol. She worried that her own colleagues would put her at risk.

She said she personally had an encounter “where I thought I was going to die.”

The Democrat, who represents parts of the Bronx and Queens, said there was “a sense that something was wrong from the inside” and that she remained fearful even after she was taken to a secure location with other elected officials.

Ocasio Cortez, who is Hispanic, noted that her fears were heightened because there were white supremacists and other extremists taking part in the mostly white mob.