Brother of retired NYPD officer faces charges in US Capitol siege

CLARKSTOWN, N.Y. — Authorities have arrested another New York City area man in connection to the Jan. 6 rampage at the U.S. Capitol.

Christopher Kelly was released without bail on Thursday after being charged with disorderly conduct, unlawful entry, aiding and abetting, and obstruction of congressional proceeding.

The FBI had arrested Kelly Wednesday in suburban Rockland County in the latest of several arrests of suspected rioters who did little to hide their involvement.

According to the criminal complaint, Kelly is believed to reside in the area of New City, a hamlet in the town of Clarkstown.

The complaint said a confidential source identified to the FBI a Facebook account believed to belong to Kelly, as well as screenshots of content posted to and messages sent from the account.

One screenshot of a message posted to the Facebook account on or around Dec. 28 reads, “‘When good men do nothing, evil triumphs. Evil, sin and sinful men must be opposed. God commands those who are good, not just to avoid evil but actively oppose it.’ Where will you be on 1/6?,” according to the complaint.

Another screenshot showed a Facebook Messenger group chat dated Jan. 6, at or about the time of the breach of the Capitol, in which the account named “Chris” wrote, “We’re in!” and a photo sent which appears to show an image of rioters inside the Capitol, according to the court document.

He also told his Facebook friends not to worry about his safety because he would “be with ex NYPD and some proud boys,” according to court papers.

Public record databases revealed Kelly has a brother who is a retired police officer.

His brother was not identified, but court documents suggest the former cop was also present at the Capitol during the siege.

Images published in the affidavit shows Kelly pictured outside the Capitol holding the American flag. One of the images also showed him shirtless.

According to the complaint, there is probable cause to believe Kelly was aware of the Joint Session of Congress and traveled to Washington D.C. with the intent to disrupt, prevent and otherwise interfere with session and that he was aware that other people in his protest were using force and violence to gain entry to the U.S. Capitol against law enforcement personnel.

While entering the Capitol, he also made several statements including, “Sure spread the word, Taking this back by force now, no more bs” and “Tear gas, police, stopped the hearing, they are all headed to the basement.”

Kelly faces charges of obstruction of congressional proceeding, aiding and abetting, unlawful entry and disorderly conduct

A message was left with Kelly’s defense attorney.