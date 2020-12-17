Another casualty of 2020: The magic of the snow day

by: Associated Press

Sled riding

on Friday, Jan. 29, 2010 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Add snow days to the list of things that coronavirus has stolen from some children.

Many school systems have said that they intend to have kids continue to learn remotely during big snowstorms this year, robbing kids of those magical days when bad weather granted them an unexpected holiday.

Already the idea of canceling school in bad weather has been under threat as districts have assigned students their own iPads and laptops that let them do lessons at home.

Now that the pandemic has pushed the practice to a nationwide scale, snow days’ days may be numbered.

