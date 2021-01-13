Andrew Yang to launch 2021 mayoral campaign Thursday

HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 12: Democratic presidential candidate former tech executive Andrew Yang speaks during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Texas Southern University’s Health and PE Center on September 12, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls were chosen from the larger field of candidates to participate in the debate hosted by ABC News in partnership with Univision. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang will announce his long-in-the-works campaign for mayor of New York City on Thursday.

The run will begin with an announcement in Morningside Park Thursday according to Yang for New York. He is also slated to announce the “largest cash relief program in U.S. history.”

I moved to New York City 25 years ago. I came of age, fell in love, and became a father here. Seeing our City in so much pain breaks my heart.



Let’s fight for a future New York City that we can be proud of – together. Join us at https://t.co/TGnxwuBiHB pic.twitter.com/n9zxPybgbh — Andrew Yang???? (@AndrewYang) January 14, 2021

Yang will be joined by his family and then visit the Food Distribution Center in the Bronx.

The day will continue with Yang having lunch with Queens Borough President Donovan Richards at the Szechuan Mountain House, followed by a walking tour of Brownsville with State Assemblymember Latrice Walker. He will end the day with a virtual town hall.

The former ambassador for global entrepreneurship under President Barack Obama grew up in Westchester County, went to law school at Columbia and began his legal career in New York City.

The field in the Democratic primary is already awash with candidates with profiles both city and nationwide. City Comptroller Scott Stringer, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, former national HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan, former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, Citigroup executive Raymond McGuire, City Councilmember Carlos Menchaca and former counsel to Mayor Bill De Blasio Maya Wiley are just some of the candidates who have declared on the Democratic side.

Correction: This story initially misidentified the Queens borough president, conflating him with a mayoral candidate also running in 2021. This has been corrected.