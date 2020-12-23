Andrew Yang files papers to run for NYC mayor in 2021

NEW YORK — Businessman and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang has filed papers to enter the already crowded Democratic field in the race for mayor of New York City in 2021.

Yang filed papers with the New York City Campaign Finance Board Wednesday to join the race. Yang, a CNN commentator following his run for president, now arguably has the highest national profile of any of the candidates.

The former ambassador for global entrepreneurship under President Barack Obama has not officially announced his run. Yang grew up in Westchester County, went to law school at Columbia and began his legal career in New York City.

The NYC CFB said that Yang is joining the city’s $8-to-$1 matching funds program. You can find out how that works here.

The field in the Democratic primary is already awash with candidates with profiles both city and nationwide. Soon-to-be former Congressman Max Rose, City Comptroller Scott Stringer, Brooklyn Borough President EriC Adams, former national HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan, former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, Citigroup executive Raymond McGuire, City Councilmember Carlos Menchaca and former counsel to Mayor Bill De Blasio Maya Wiley are just some of the candidates who have declared on the Democratic side.