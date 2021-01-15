Andrew Yang explains NYC mayoral run, how he sees the city bouncing back

NEW YORK CITY — Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang went one-on-one with Dan Mannarino after officially launching his campaign for mayor of New York City.

Yang explained his reasons for joining the already crowded race, especially after reports he was in talks for a position on President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet.

He spoke on how close he is with Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and how those relationships could potentially help him secure much-needed federal aid for New York.

Plus, Yang weighed in on if he might include some form of his signature universal basic income idea to his plans for the Big Apple, giving all New Yorkers a set amount of money on a regular basis.