American Museum of Natural History offers Halloween programs online

NEW YORK — Halloween will look a bit different this year.

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has put a pause on some traditional celebrations to stop the spread of the virus. But the American Museum of Natural History has come up with an alternative.

The cultural institution is on a mission to keep the spirit of Halloween alive by offering a range of family-friendly online programming. The weeklong event is led by scientists filled with adventures featuring “spooky” topics like bat ecology and biodiversity, as well as skeletons.

There’s even an online costume contest. To enter, share your photo on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag, AMNH. You have until Halloween to submit your pics. The winner gets four tickets to the Museum, including entry to the special exhibitions T. Rex: The Ultimate Predator and The Nature of Color.

Finally, to top off the virtual holiday festivities, the Museum is also offering an online program in English and Spanish to commemorate Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead). The Mexican tradition honors those who have passed on, but there’s an added twist. The AMNH will celebrate extinct animal species.