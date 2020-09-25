Amber Alert canceled: 7-year-old girl found safe, suspect in custody

Juan Pablo Torres amber alert

Juan Pablo Torres was accused of a child abduction in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania on Sept. 25, 2020, according to an Amber Alert issued that day. (missingkids.org)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — An Amber Alert for a 7-year-old girl from Pennsylvania issued by officials Friday has been canceled, according to police.

The child, 7, was found safe and uninjured by authorities Friday evening.

The suspect in the alleged abduction, Juan Pablo Torres, identified as the girl’s father, is in police custody, officials said. Charges are pending.

Officials feared at the time that the girl may have been in imminent danger, and believed Juan Pablo Torres was heading toward New York City. He was last seen wearing body armor.

Editor’s note: Images of the child were removed, as well as her name and other identifying information, as she is a minor.

