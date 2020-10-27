Amazon hiring over 4,500 seasonal workers in New York

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Looking for work? Amazon is hiring.

The online retail giant announced Tuesday it plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers as it gears up for the holiday shopping season.

Over 4,500 of those positions are located in New York.

Amazon is hiring both full- and part-time workers.

Hourly pay starts at $15 and the starting wage at Amazon’s fulfillment center on Staten Island is $17.75 an hour, according to the retailer.

Anyone interested in applying can visit amazon.com/apply.

