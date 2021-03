An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location, on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Dedham, Massachusetts.

NEW YORK — Amazon says it’s giving its front-line workers a one-time bonus this holiday season.

The trillion-dollar online retail giant announced it will spend over $500 million on the holiday payments.

Full-time operations employees will receive a $300 bonus while part-time workers will get a $150 bonus.

In June, Amazon also spent $500 million on “thank you” bonuses for its front-line employees who worked through the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.