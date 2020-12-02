Alvin Ailey Theater launches livestream to commemorate iconic work

NEW YORK — The Alvin Ailey Dance Theater has become a cultural landmark in the world of dance. For the last six decades, dancers from the iconic company have performed signature masterpieces all over the globe. Now as we celebrate the holidays during these unprecedented times, the theater debuts its first virtual engagement to honor one of its classic ballets called Revelations.

It’s a work of art that was choreographed by the late Alvin Ailey when he was only 29 years old. Inspired by his African roots, the performances feature traditional spirituals filled with soulful syncopated rhythms. Revelations explores the emotional human spirit and has garnered attention of people from different walks of life.

It’s been performed in 71 countries on six continents. But the pandemic has forced them to pivot, now offering a month-long program featuring dances of “Revelations Re-imagined” from different parts of New York, all in an effort to bring people together just in time for the holidays.

This free event will be livestreamed on various digital platforms and will include a spectacular virtual performance featuring Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and other special guests.