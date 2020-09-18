Alternate side parking rule changes to remain indefinitely: city

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Alternate side parking suspended Thursday and Friday
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Recent changes to New York City’s alternate side parking rules will be in place until further notice, city officials said Friday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled the reforms in June, announcing that non-metered side streets with multiple alternate side parking days would be cleaned once per week, meaning New Yorkers would only need to move their vehicles once weekly.

The amended rules pertain to non-metered residential “side streets” and not to commercial areas.

Streets with multiple alternate side parking days are now only cleaned on the last day of the week, as noted on each street’s posted sign.

“We have to change the status quo,” which includes everyday issues in the city, the mayor said back in June, when the reforms first began. “Alternate side parking has been done the same way for a long, long time.”

Several neighborhoods had street cleanings scheduled several times a week, which the mayor called a “super hassle.”

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Local teen on the fast track to racing stardom

Brooklyn mom and daughter talk children's book 'Abby and the Magic Mask'

Spring storms Wednesday before a cool down

NY lawmakers pass bill to legalize recreational marijuana

Man arrested for brutal attack on Asian woman in Midtown Manhattan

CDC warns of possible 4th wave

New Jersey becomes latest state to offer early in-person voting

New York gets go-ahead on plan to charge congestion tolls

Senators approve recreational marijuana bill

@PIX11News on Twitter