Almost all of NY Congressional delegation asks Mnuchin to return funds for FDNY health care

NEW YORK — Almost all of New York’s Congressional delegation are asking the head of the nation’s treasury to make whole a program meant to give health care to FDNY members in a letter.

The Treasury Department withheld nearly $4 million in payments, the New York Daily News reported on the eve of the 19th anniversary of the terror attacks. The payments started dropping four years ago.

The bipartisan letter was led by Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Jerrold Nadler, Democrats, as well as Peter King, a Republican. Every member of New York’s Congressional delegation except one — Republican Tom Reed — signed on to the letter to Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin.

“Many of our members… have worked for years to have the federal government address the negative health impacts of the toxins at Ground Zero, which were released as a result of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, on thousands of survivors and first responders. We are deeply concerned to learn that your department, without any apparent notice to the FDNY World Trade Center Health Program, has been withholding part of the clinics’ reimbursement for several years.”

FDNY World Trade Center Health Program Director Dr. David Prezant told The New York Daily News the money disappeared “without any notification.”

“Here we have sick World Trade Center-exposed firefighters and EMS workers, at a time when the city is having difficult financial circumstances due to COVID-19, and we’re not getting the money we need to be able to treat these heroes,” Prezant told The New York Daily News.

The New York representatives are demanding the treasury get the money that the first responders need.

“Because of the Treasury Department’s withholding of funds through the Treasury Offset Program, the World Trade Center Health Program is short millions of dollars that it requires in order to provide the medical treatment and monitoring that our 9/11 responders need and deserve,” the letter said.