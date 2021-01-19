After Trump leaves office, security, protests, and legal troubles will follow

NEW YORK — At noon on Wednesday, President Donald Trump will officially become citizen Donald Trump. However, possibly more than any other living former president, Trump’s presence will likely be widely felt, both in his former hometown of New York and nationwide.

Trump had made Trump Tower, the skyscraper he developed at the corner of 56th Street and Fifth Avenue, his home for many years. As a result, it’s been the scene of demonstrations both in support of and against him since he kicked off his campaign there in June of 2015.

It’s why the block surrounding the building is fortress-like in some ways. It has a police checkpoint, all of the nearby sidewalks are bordered with metal NYPD barricades, and officers in full gear brandishing long guns stand guard at the building’s entrance.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan recently told PIX11 News that the police force will continue to provide protection at the site going forward.

“If we get any information that there’s going to be a demonstration,” for example, the chief said, “we may shut the block down.”

He said the department will react to any intelligence they receive.

Robert McCrie, a veteran security strategist at high-profile, high-volume public venues like the Super Bowl, said that while security details will continue to surround Trump — much as they do for all former presidents — it will pale in comparison to what Trump has had for the last four years.

“Government-provided security for President Trump is going to be relaxed, as of 12 o’clock tomorrow,” said McCrie, a professor of security at John Jay College, referring to the official moment in the swearing in ceremony when power is transferred from one administration to another.

“He’s going to be well protected,” McCrie continued, “just not to the extent that he has been as president of the United States.”

While the security detail for the president is set to decrease, the legal cases against Trump are likely to increase.

A protest on Tuesday on the steps of the New York Public Library featured demonstrators calling out various potential legal challenges the president faces. In a call and response presentation, demonstrators shouted “guilty,” each time their protest leader shouted each possible charge against Trump.

It was an exaggeration of the legal troubles he faces, but it underscored how the president has a variety of legal cases in front of him, once he loses the legal shield that the White House provides.

The Department of Justice is looking into possible tax evasion, after the New York Times obtained and published some of Trump’s tax returns from recent years. Also, New York’s attorney general is investigating tax fraud by the president, after his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, testified under oath that his ex-boss lied about the value of Trump assets in order to illegally reap tax benefits.

In addition to those cases, the Manhattan district attorney has a wide-ranging legal case regarding Trump’s hush money payments to two women who’d claimed to have had sexual encounters with him. Also, two other women who’ve accused Trump of sexual assault are suing him in civil cases.

His niece, Mary Trump, is also suing the president over claims that he helped to bar her from the Trump family’s inherited fortune.