After more subway windows are smashed, transit chief says it’s part of even larger trend

NEW YORK — Smashed windows aren’t the only form of vandalism that’s on the rise in the subway, according to the head of New York City Transit.

The increase in various acts of destruction on the subway has left acting president Sarah Feinberg as frustrated as it’s left many riders.

“These are the figures from last week,” Feinberg said during a Zoom news conference on Wednesday morning. “77 train car windows, 31 digital media screens, 20 Metrocard vending machines, 20 individual instances of graffiti.”

Meanwhile, a transit security expert says that more personnel and resources are going to be needed to stop the trend and fix the damage.

“Every single one of those,” Feinberg continued, “costs MTA money, which means it’s costing taxpayer money, which means it’s still going into our bottom line of challenges at the moment.”

Her comments came the day after her agency had to take No. 7 trains out of service in order to replace 19 shattered windows. Each time a window is damaged, according to the MTA, it costs $500 to replace it, and any train with broken windows has to be pulled offline, which in turn costs riders time.

No. 7 train straphangers who spoke with PIX11 News about the situation said that they want to see more resources devoted to the growing problem. Specifically, they said that they want to see more police.

Timothy Marcano, a resident of Astoria, Queens, said that he was concerned that cops aren’t able to do more about the spree of window-smashing and other subway vandalism.

“They’re probably not as motivated as they were to get to the bottom of things,” Marcano told PIX11 News.

Subway rider Sherry Drexler agreed with Marcano, and said that she wants even more resources devoted to solving these crimes.

“They have to have more police around,” said the woman who also lives in Queens. “Have to have more cameras everywhere.”

The trains do not have surveillance cameras on board. Trains targeted to be added to the New York City Transit fleet do.

However, with the MTA saying on Wednesday that it needs more than $12 billion in federal subsidies in order to operate, it’s not likely that the fleet will be expanded any time soon.

Instead, said transit security expert James Dooley, human eyes are needed.

“We still have to have the right people, in the right place, at the right time, and timing is everything,” said Dooley, who’s an adjunct assistant professor at John Jay College, and a security instructor at the MTA, as well as a retired NYPD captain in the transit bureau.

He said that riders should expect to see more uniformed officers both on and off the trains, and that plainclothes officers are likely riding the rails also.

Still, Dooley said, apprehending a suspect, or suspects, won’t be easy.

“With a moving train, that’s difficult,” said Dooley, “because once the door opens, they’re gone.”

Meanwhile, the MTA has said that it’s spent at least $300,000 in the last three months to replace windows, and that there’s a $12,500 reward for information leading to an arrest of the window smasher.

Feinberg had her own words about whoever is behind the increased vandalism.

“[It’s] someone who does not care about their fellow New Yorkers,” Feinberg said. “That’s about the closest I can get to it.”