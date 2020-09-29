‘A Day Without Black Women’ rally remembers Breonna Taylor, highlights contributions of Black women

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOWER MANHATTAN — A Lower Manhattan protest in memory of Breonna Taylor on Tuesday also highlighted the economic contributions of Black women.

A Day Without Black Women was organized by Justice League NYC. They called for a one day strike from work, school and spending.

“Black women are taking a general strike and we’re not just going to stand for this anymore,” Pastor Kaji Dousa said during the rally.

After the rally, dozens marched together to the New York Stock Exchange and the charging bull statue.

Several of the women who marched here in New York also marched in recent weeks in Louisville, including Yandy Smith-Harris .

“I don’t think the fight is over,” Smith Harris said.

A grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case spoke out Tuesday through their lawyer, suggesting Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron misrepresented the case to the public.

“The Attorney General laid a lot of responsibility at the grand jury’s feet,” Kevin Glowower, the attorney for the anonymous juror, said.

On Monday, AG Cameron revealed he never recommended homicide charges to the grand jury, instead recommending wanton endangerment. Cameron also confirmed that he will comply with a judge’s order to release grand jury audio recordings.

