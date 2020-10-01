99-year-old veteran in Queens receives Legion of Honor award

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FLUSHING, Queens — A World War II Veteran got a very special award in Queens Thurday.

Staff Sergeant Irving Goldstein, 99, was given the Legion of Honor award by the French consulate. The highest honor for a non-French citizen, recognizing his bravery on behalf of the French people.

Goldstein was humble about the honor.

“I’m just an ordinary person,” he said. “When we were fighting in the war we didn’t know about French medals.”

Organizers of the ceremony at his assisted living facility in Flushing had the ceremony outside in a gazebo due to COVID-19. Everyone wore masks. There were no handshakes but elbow bumps.

He was surrounded by his family and friends.

“This medal is the honor of my life,” Goldstein said, wiping tears away. “I’m excited and thankful that I’m still here at my age.”

Goldstein was born in Paterson, New Jersey and grew up in the Bronx. He says he’s been a Yankee fan for 90 years.

He says it feels like only yesterday he joined the Army Air Corp but it was August of 1942. He remembers every detail. His first stop was overseas in England where he trained for what was to be known as D-Day on the shores of Normandy.

“Our plane was the ninth plane to arrive at Normandy,” Goldstein said.

Goldstein bravely flew on a C-47 troop transport which moved paratroopers, heavy machinery, and artillery.

Thursday’s ceremony was a ray of hope after so many stressful months. A long-overdue award, for a true American hero.

“I’m happy how my life turned out, I have a wonderful family that is my most prized possession,” he said.

The true loves of Irving’s life now are his six great grandchildren. This December, he turns 100 years old.