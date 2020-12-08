92-year-old woman dies in Mt. Vernon house fire, officials say

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. — A 92-year-old woman died in a Tuesday afternoon fire in Mount Vernon, officials said.

The fire broke out at a home on East Prospect Avenue, with firefighters responding just before 5 p.m.

A spokesperson said firefighters battled the fire in freezing cold weather — around 30 degrees.

Office of Emergency Management officials set up a warming station was set up nearby for the family whose home was in flames

The woman, 92, likely died of smoke inhalation and effects from the fires extreme heat.

A Mount Vernon Firefighter was also injured after falling down a flight of stairs. He was taken to a local hospital; his condition is not available.