9 arrested, 1 injured in Times Square clash between pro and anti-Trump protesters: officials

MANHATTAN — At least nine people were arrested in a Sunday clash between protesters in support of and against President Donald Trump in Times Square, according to police.

A PIX11 News cameraman also spotted a person being taken off on a stretcher. The FDNY confirmed they had taken at least one person to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Social media users spotted both pro and anti-Trump demonstrators clashing in Manhattan Sunday.

Counter-protesters confronted MAGA demonstrators at 5th Ave. and 59th St. while police stood by and watched.



They drove off the MAGA crowd, and police stopped them from following. pic.twitter.com/Fk08BMj24h — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) October 25, 2020

Authorities said that at least seven men and two women were arrested at the Times Square protest.

