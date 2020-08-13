9/11 ‘Tribute in Light’ canceled over coronavirus concerns

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 11: The “Tribute in Light” illumiinates the skyline of Lower Manhattan as seen from the Brooklyn Heights Promenade, September 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Each year, twin towers of light shine into the night sky over Manhattan in honor of the thousands killed during the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, but the sky will be a little darker this year.

The ‘Tribute in Light’ was canceled because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, 9/11 Memorial and Museum spokesman Michael Frazier said. The annual reading of the names was also recently canceled.

“The world’s beloved twin beams of light regrettably will not shine over lower Manhattan as part of this year’s tributes to commemorate 9/11,” Frazier said. “This incredibly difficult decision was reached in consultation with our partners after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required to produce the annual Tribute in Light.”

Nearly 40 people usually work in close proximity for several weeks to produce the ‘Tribute in Light’ each year.

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum will parter with NYC & Company and buildings throughout the city to light up their facades and spires in blue in commemoration of the 19th anniversary of 9/11.

“In a spirit of unity and remembrance, the city will come together for a ‘Tribute in Lights’ to inspire the world and honor the promise to never forget,” Frazier said.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed on Sept. 11, 2001 when hijacked planes slammed into the World Trade Center.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

