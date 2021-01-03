9/11 first responder dies following complications from a medical procedure

NEW YORK — After a lengthy battle with kidney problems, a 9/11 first responder died following complications from a medical procedure, his family confirmed to PIX11 Sunday.
Sal Esposito rushed to the World Trade Center to help search for survivors and spent months at Ground Zero. One of his brothers, firefighter Mike Esposito of Squad 1, died inside of Tower 1 when it collapsed. His cousin Frankie Esposito, another firefighter, also died on 9/11.
Esposito never got married or had kids, but he stepped up to help raise his brother’s two teenage boys following 9/11. They’re now firefighters themselves.
He reached out to PIX11 for help in January. His kidneys were failing. He spent three and a half hours a day, three days a week, getting dialysis.