6 more NYC pools open for the summer

NEW YORK — There are six new ways for New Yorkers to stay cool beginning Saturday as the Parks Department opens more pools across the city.

Crotona Pool and Haffen Pool in the Bronx; Jackie Robinson Pool and Marcus Garvey Pool in Manhattan; Betsy Head Pool in Brooklyn; and Astoria Pool in Queens opened to swimmers on Saturday.

Pool hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pool managers may shorten and split sessions further to accommodate more swimmers amid social distancing capacity regulations, according to the Parks Department.

Patrons are required to wear a face covering to enter the facility. Face coverings also are mandatory in locker rooms, bathrooms, and on the pool deck.

Swimmers should not wear a face covering in the water.

The Parks Department is asking guests to maintain social distancing except between members of the same household.

All aquatic programs, including Lap Swim, Learn to Swim, Senior Splash & Swim, and Water Exercise classes are canceled.

Last week, the city opened eight additional pools:

Bronx: Mullaly Pool

Brooklyn: Kosciuszko Pool and Sunset Pool

Manhattan: Wagner Pool

Queens: Liberty Pool and Fisher Pool

Staten Island: Lyons Pool and Tottenville Pool