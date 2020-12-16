6 injured in multi-vehicle collision on Henry Hudson Bridge during snowstorm

NEW YORK — Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision that included nearly 20 cars on the Henry Hudson Bridge on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Four of the victims suffered serious injuries that were not considered life threatening, an FDNY spokesperson said. Two others suffered minor injuries. All six victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Around 19 vehicles were involved in the crash, officials said.

All southbound lanes of the bridge were closed after the collision.

Officials have advised New York and New Jersey residents to stay home and off the roads as much as possible.